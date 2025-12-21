Eggs are safe. FSSAI dismisses cance r risk claims

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday reassured the public that eggs sold in India are safe to eat, dismissing recent claims linking them to cancer as misleading and lacking scientific evidence.

Officials were responding to reports and social media posts alleging the presence of carcinogenic substances such as nitrofuran metabolites (AOZ) in eggs. FSSAI clarified that the use of nitrofurans is strictly prohibited at all stages of poultry and egg production under the Food Safety and Standards (Contaminants, Toxins and Residues) Regulations, 2011.

The authority noted that an Extraneous Maximum Residue Limit (EMRL) of 1.0 µg/kg has been prescribed for nitrofuran metabolites solely for regulatory enforcement purposes. “Detection of trace residues below the EMRL does not constitute a food safety violation, nor does it imply any health risk,” an official said.

FSSAI emphasised that India’s regulatory framework aligns with international practices. The European Union and the United States also prohibit nitrofuran use in food-producing animals and set reference points for enforcement only. Differences in numerical limits across countries reflect variations in analytical and regulatory approaches, rather than differences in consumer safety standards.

Addressing public health concerns, FSSAI cited scientific evidence showing no established causal link between trace-level dietary exposure to nitrofuran metabolites and cancer or other adverse health outcomes. No national or international health authority has associated normal egg consumption with increased cancer risk.

Officials also clarified that reports concerning specific egg brands involved isolated, batch-specific detections, often due to inadvertent contamination or feed-related factors. “Generalising isolated laboratory findings to label eggs as unsafe is scientifically incorrect,” FSSAI stated.

The authority urged consumers to rely on verified scientific evidence and official advisories, reiterating that eggs remain a safe, nutritious, and valuable part of a balanced diet when produced and consumed in accordance with food safety regulations.