Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Wishes and Messages to Share with Family and Friends

The most significant festival observed by adherents of the Islamic faith is Eid Ul Fitr. The observance of this festival follows Ramadan. Annually, on the initial day of the tenth Shawwal, the Islamic calendar observes Eid ul Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid and Chhoti Eid.

Celebrated globally, Eid-ul-Fitr, alternatively referred to as the festival of breaking the fast of Ramadan, is a significant Islamic festival. Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan, during which they fast from dawn to dusk, concluding with this celebration. The crescent moon's appearance, which signifies the conclusion of Ramadan, ascertains the precise date of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Observing the five rules of Islam is of the utmost importance. This includes faith, fasting, Zakat, Namaz, and the Hajj pilgrimage. The earliest known celebration of Eid was in 624 AD, according to popular belief. The Prophet Muhammad initiated Eid ul Fitr. Prophet Hazrat Muhammad is said to have triumphed at the Battle of Badr on this date. In the joy of the Prophet's victory, people distributed sweets as a token of their happiness, and numerous varieties of dishes were prepared. Meethi Eid has been observed annually preceding Bakrid ever since. While commemorating the end of Ramadan, Muslims express gratitude to Allah for the Quran during this festival.

Depending on the visibility of the moon, Eid-ul-Fitr is anticipated to be observed on April 22 this year. Festivities, feasting, and quality time with loved ones characterise the occasion. On Eid-ul-Fitr, the ardent devotees share messages, greetings, and well-wishes with their near and dear ones.

Here are a few best Eid wishes, quotes, and messages to send to your loved ones:

Greetings on Eid Mubarak! May the blessings of Allah today and always be with you.

Praying that Allah bestows joy, tranquillity, and prosperity upon you on this auspicious day. Greetings on Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid be filled with an abundance of joy, and may you have a wonderful time celebrating with your family and friends.

May your Eid-ul-Fitr be filled with joy and abundance. Good fortune, happiness, and success be upon you.

We wish you abundant joy, contentment, and happiness this Eid. Happy Eid!

We hope you and your loved ones have an unforgettable Eid celebration. Happy Eid!

We pray that Allah showers you with his love, peace, and happiness on this joyous occasion. Hoping you have a blessed Eid!

Love, warmth, and joy be with you this Eid. Hoping you have an amazing Eid!

Wishing you a joyous Eid-ul-Fitr celebration. We wish that Allah showers you with abundant health, prosperity, and joy.

As you and your loved ones celebrate this special occasion, may Allah's blessings be upon you. May you have a joyous Eid!

Happy Eid! Sending best wishes for happiness, health, and wealth to you and your family on this special day.

May this Eid be a time of countless blessings for you and your loved ones. Happy Eid!

May Allah's blessings shower you with joy and success on this joyous Eid and throughout your life. Happy Eid!

On this Eid-ul-Fitr and always, may Allah's favour bestow upon you optimism, trust, and happiness. Happy Eid!

Sending best wishes for a life filled with joy, contentment, and abundance as the magic of Eid unfolds. Happy Eid!

Always and forever, may Allah's favour shower you with joy and success. Hoping you have a blessed Eid!

The celebration of Eid is a beautiful and heartwarming opportunity to reflect on the values of being compassionate and forgiving. Let this Eid be a time of blessings for all!

Eid is a time to commemorate the blessings of God, a time for unity, and a period of great joy. May Allah bestow every blessing and happiness that you seek.

May Allah grant you prosperity, peace, joy, and happiness on this auspicious day. Best of luck to you and your loved ones on this joyous occasion of Eid!

May your Eid be filled with happiness, prosperity, and success. May the blessings of Allah always and today be with you. Eid Mubarak!

Not solely a festivity, Eid-ul-Fitr serves as a poignant illustration of the fortitude of the human spirit, serving as a reminder of how faith, compassion, and unity can triumph over adversity. Happy Ramadan 2024!