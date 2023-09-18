Eight killed as lightning strikes in three Bihar districts

Eight people were killed when lightning struck three districts of Bihar in the past 24 hours, sources said on Tuesday.

A maximum of six casualties was reported in Aurangabad district where six people, including two children and an elderly person, came under the impact of lightning and died in Goh, Dev and Kutumba blocks of Aurangabad on Sunday evening.

The victims were working on the agricultural field during the rain when they were struck by lightening.

Similar incidents were reported in Rohtas and West Champaran districts.

In Rohtas, the incident occurred in Kanchanpur village under Mufassil police station and a farmer who was working in the agricultural field died, while another died in Bettiah’s outskirt village in West Champaran district.