Ektaa thanks CM for making ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free

Bhubaneswar: Noted Bollywood producer and director Ektaa Kapoor on Tuesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the latter’s chamber in Odisha Legislative Assembly. Ektaa thanked Majhi for making her movie ‘The Sabarmati Report’, based on the Godhra train burning incident, tax-free in the State.

Following the instructions of Majhi, the State government on November 28 declared the movie tax-free in Odisha keeping in view the emotions of the people. “The people’s government has decided to make the film ‘Sabarmati Report’, based on a true incident, tax-free in Odisha. The film shows how the Kar Sevaks were burnt alive in the Godhra train fire incident to fulfil the vested interests of some selfish persons and create instability. This movie will bring a dreadful and heartbreaking true incident of the past to the people and the common people will become more aware,” wrote the Chief Minister on November 28 while announcing the decision. Thanking the State government for making the movie tax-free, the producer of the film, Ektaa Kapoor, wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Ji and Government of Odisha for making #TheSabarmatiReport tax-free in the State. This support will help bring the truth of a significant chapter in our history to more people.”

It is pertinent here to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders watched the ‘The Sabarmati Report’, the film based on the 2002 Godhra train burning, in the Parliament Library building on Monday.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident occurred on February 27, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat. Raashii and Vikrant play journalists in the film which showcases the tragic events surrounding the Sabarmati Express train.

The film, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. It was released on November 15. Odisha is the seventh BJP-ruled State after Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to exempt ‘The Sabarmati Report’ from entertainment tax.