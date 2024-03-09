Elderly woman dies in stampede during political event in Nagpur

Live
Just In
Nagpur: A 60-year-old woman was killed while at least five others were injured in a stampede during a political programme organised here on Saturday, officials said.
The incident took place after a huge crowd had gathered to collect household articles that were being distributed to the construction labourers at the S.B. Auditorium in the Reshimbagh area of the city.
There was a rush of people to pick up the kits when one woman, identified as Manubai Tulsiram Rajput (60), lost her balance and fell, as some others also fell beside her.
She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on admission.
The other injured women are undergoing treatment. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.