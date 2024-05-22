Election Commission Issues Strict Directives To BJP and Congress Chiefs Regarding Campaign Conduct

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued stern instructions to BJP national president JP Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, urging them to ensure that their party's star campaigners strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during election campaigns.



In separate letters to Nadda and Kharge, the ECI expressed concern over the remarks made by the respective star campaigners, emphasizing that their statements follow patterns that could have repercussions beyond the MCC period.

The Commission highlighted that while technical loopholes or exaggerated interpretations of other parties' statements may be used as excuses, campaigners are ultimately responsible for ensuring that their content is constructive and does not further degrade the quality of campaign discourse.

"Elections are not only about winning but also about presenting political parties in their best light for voters to observe, emulate, and place their hopes in," the ECI stated. "This aspect forms an integral part of Indian elections and our electoral democracy, which should be safeguarded by all parties, including yours."

The poll panel dismissed the defenses presented by both parties regarding the alleged remarks made by their star campaigners as "unacceptable."

Nearly a month after issuing a notice to Nadda following opposition claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a divisive speech in Rajasthan's Banswara, the ECI directed the BJP president to instruct star campaigners against making speeches based on religious or communal lines.

To Kharge, the ECI instructed ensuring that campaigners refrain from making misleading statements implying that the Constitution of India could be abolished or traded. It also emphasized compliance with its five-year-old advisory, which prohibits party campaigners and candidates from engaging in any political propaganda involving the activities of the Defence forces and from making potentially divisive statements regarding the socio-economic composition of the defense forces.

The ECI called on the presidents of both national parties to issue formal directives to their star campaigners to rectify their discourse, exercise caution, and uphold decorum.