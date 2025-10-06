Election Commission To Announce Bihar Poll Dates Today At 4 PM, Voting Likely In Fewer Phases

The Election Commission is scheduled to reveal the polling schedule for Bihar's Assembly elections this afternoon at 4 PM, with indications pointing toward a reduced number of voting phases compared to previous elections, according to information obtained by The Indian Express.

The decision to decrease the phases was influenced by input received from political organizations during the Commission's recent visit to Bihar. During Saturday's consultation with political parties, the governing NDA coalition requested single-phase voting, whereas opposition groups advocated for two phases. Both sides emphasized their preference for conducting polls shortly after the Chhath festival, which commences on October 25.

The 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar were conducted across three separate phases. The current 243-member Assembly's tenure concludes on November 22. This announcement follows immediately after the three Election Commissioners concluded their October 4-5 visit to the state for assessing electoral preparedness.

Additional evidence suggesting fewer phases comes from Central Armed Police Forces preparing to deploy increased personnel strength, anticipating more polling locations alongside reduced phases. An internal document examined by this publication confirms these preparations.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced during a Patna press conference on Sunday that each polling station for Bihar's elections will now accommodate 1,200 voters, departing from the previous standard of 1,500. Kumar explained that this modification aims to eliminate extended queuing, particularly during the closing hours of voting.

This increase in polling locations has prompted CAPFs to anticipate requiring enhanced personnel deployment.

These Bihar elections mark the first Assembly polls following the Election Commission's June 24 decision to implement a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, beginning with this state. Diverging from the practice of recent years, the EC chose to rebuild the rolls completely rather than conducting standard annual or pre-election updates. The SIR process resulted in removing 68.5 lakh voters and incorporating 21.53 lakh new registrations, establishing the total registered electorate at approximately 7.42 crore. The Supreme Court is currently hearing a challenge to the EC's SIR decision.

These elections also represent the inaugural Assembly polls since Gyanesh Kumar assumed the position of Chief Election Commissioner in February this year.

Bihar's previous elections in 2020 were the maiden Assembly polls held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting occurred across three phases spanning October 28 to November 7, with vote counting on November 10. The turnout reached 56.93 percent, with female participation at 59.69 percent and male participation at 54.45 percent.

The forthcoming electoral contest will feature the ruling NDA administration, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, competing against the opposition coalition comprising RJD and Congress. During 2020, RJD secured the largest individual party representation with 75 seats, while BJP and JD(U) collectively obtained 117 seats. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj represents a fresh participant expected to compete in these polls.