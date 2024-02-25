Live
- Egypt denies breach of its airspace by Israeli military aircraft
- Double-engine govt fulfilled ERCP promise in just 1.5 months: Rajasthan CM
- AAP And Congress Forge Alliance For Lok Sabha Elections: Seat-Sharing Details Revealed
- Rains likely in Telangana today and tomorrow amid Surface Circulation in Bay of Bengal
- Electricity bonanza to 8 lakh poor families in Haryana
- Iranian designers showcase tradition and innovation
- Reconciliation is what the Partition Museum hopes to achieve: Kishwar Desai
- Register FIR against Haryana Home Minister for firing on farmers: Punjab Cong leader
- Haryana CM to flag off Gurugram Marathon on Sunday
- Eating whole dal good for climate
Just In
Electronic chip must for Everest climbers
Highlights
Nepal will soon be making it mandatory for all climbers headed to Mount Everest to carry an electronic chip that would be helpful in rescue in case of any emergency at the world's highest peak.
Kathmandu: Nepal will soon be making it mandatory for all climbers headed to Mount Everest to carry an electronic chip that would be helpful in rescue in case of any emergency at the world's highest peak.
The government will soon be formulating a rule for making such a chip mandatory starting from Spring this year when the climbing season starts for Mt. Everest with the opening of the narrow window available to climb extremely high altitudes.
Thousands of climbers from all over the world, including India and Nepal, are attracted to the 8,849 metres (29,032 feet) high Mt Everest, a.k.a. Sagarmatha in Nepali. While scores of them do reach the summit, some either lose their lives or are seriously injured during the ascent or descent.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS