Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27
Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav is to be produced in a court on March 27 in connection with an assault case involving fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur a.k.a Maxtern, the police said.
While confirming the latest update in the matter, SHO Sector 53 police station, Rajender Kumar told IANS, that the court of Harsh Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class, has fixed his appearance on March 27.
He will be produced by the Uttar Pradesh police in the Gurugram court after the Gurugram police takes Yadav into custody, he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Gurugram police had applied for a production warrant for Yadav in a Gurugram court.
The incident occurred at a shopping mall in the Sector 53 area on March 8.
He said once Elvish is brought in on the production warrant, he will be questioned regarding the assault case and they will also seek information regarding others involved in the incident based on the information obtained during the interrogation.
On March 8, a video went viral showing Elvish Yadav physically assaulting a Delhi-based content creator.
Following this, an FIR was registered against Elvish and others under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) at the Sector 53 police station.