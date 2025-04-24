Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam district

Srinagar: A gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists has broken out in J&K’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, hours after two terrorists were killed as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

Officials said that the security forces surrounded the Tangmarg area in Kulgam after getting intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

“As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they fired, triggering an encounter, which is now going on. Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area to ensure that the terrorists are prevented from escaping,” an official said.

Earlier in the day, the Army’s Srinagar-headquartered Chinar Corps posted on X that “approximately 2-3 terrorists attempted to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan at Uri Nala, Baramulla” and “alert troops on the Line of Control (LC) challenged and intercepted them, leading to a firefight”.

The Kulgam encounter and the Baramulla infiltration bid on the LoC came a day after Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in a meadow near Pahalgam in Anantnag district.. The slain tourists included a navy officer, who was married on April 16, and an IB officer.

Eye-witnesses said that a local, identified as Adil, clashed with the terrorists in order to save the tourists. He tried to snatch the weapon from a terrorist and was shot dead. A massive anti-terrorist operation is going on in Baisaran meadow, where the terrorists carried out the massacre of innocent tourists. The operation is tech-assisted with drones, helicopters and other electronic equipment to trace and hunt down the terrorists.