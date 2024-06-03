Encounter In Pulwama: Security Forces Eliminate Top Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists

Two prominent militants affiliated with the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba were neutralized in a clash with security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, according to officials.

The deceased militants have been identified as Riyaz Shethri, the operational commander for the Kashmir Valley, and his accomplice Rayees Dar.

Riyaz, active since 2015, held an A+ categorization for his involvement in over 20 terror-related activities, including targeted assassinations, grenade assaults, and recruitment drives, authorities stated. A reward of 10 lakh rupees was offered for his capture.

The security agencies hailed the operation as a significant blow to Lashkar's operational capabilities in South Kashmir.

The militants were cornered in a residence they utilized as a sanctuary, which ignited during the encounter, officials reported earlier today.

A search and cordon operation was initiated on Monday morning after security forces received intelligence regarding a suspected terrorist hideout in the Nehama region of Pulwama district. The search mission transformed into a confrontation after the militants opened fire on the searching party, prompting retaliatory action from the security personnel.

On May 7, security forces engaged and killed two militants in a firefight in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Among the slain militants was Basit Dar, an active member of the Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-backed terrorist faction.