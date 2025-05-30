Enemy which begged for mercy must not be in illusion, Op Sindoor not over: PM Modi in Kanpur

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India will respond with full force if any act of terrorism is carried out on its soil and also spotlighted three principles emerging as India's strategy in the fight against terror, after the Operation Sindoor.

Addressing a large public gathering in Kanpur, PM Modi said, "I reiterate that the enemy who was pleading during the Operation Sindoor should not be under any illusion. It is not over yet."

The Prime Minister added that after Operation Sindoor, India has clearly laid out three principles in its fight against terror.

"India will give a befitting reply to every terrorist attack – the timing, method and terms of response will be decided by our forces. India will no longer be afraid and tolerate nuclear blackmailing by Pakistan. And, lastly, India will look at the master of terror and government that patronises terror -- with the same eye," he said.

"Pakistan's design of state and non-state actor won't work anymore," the Prime Minister said, in a stern warning.

PM Modi also spoke about Kanpur's son Shubham Dwivedi becoming a victim of barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam and how the entire nation was united in sharing the grief, pain and anger of his wife and nation's daughter Aishnya.

PM Modi also said that the Operation Sindoor has shown the power of India's indigenous and Made in India weapons to the world.

"Our Indian weapons and the Brahmos missile entered the enemy's territory and wreaked havoc. Blasts were carried out where the targets were decided. We have got this strength from the resolve of self-reliant India," he added.

Earlier, the Prime Minister met the wife of slain businessman Shubham Dwivedi and told her that the entire nation was standing with her and family in such a difficult moment.