Enhanced Security Measures And Tensions Surround VHP's Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra

In preparation for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, extensive security measures were put in place, including surveillance drones, over 2,000 Haryana Police personnel, and around 3,000 central paramilitary forces. This move comes following the aftermath of the yatra's previous iteration, which led to communal clashes and resulted in six fatalities.



Despite Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's appeal against proceeding with the yatra, VHP affirmed their intention to continue the procession to Malhar Temple. However, the local administration denied permission for the event. Severe measures were adopted, including sealing entry and exit points to Nuh, suspending internet services and bulk SMS, and imposing prohibitory orders. Schools, colleges, and banks were also closed.

Prominent VHP member and former Gurugram Bar Association president, Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, alleged that he and other leaders were hindered from participating in the yatra due to police presence around their residences.

Notably, Haryana Police denied any preventive house arrests. Chief Minister Khattar pointed to last month's violence as the reason for withholding permission for the yatra, emphasizing the government's responsibility to uphold law and order.

Efforts to ensure peace were evident as Nuh's deputy commissioner and police superintendent met with peace committees prior to the yatra. The Haryana Police collaborated with neighboring states' officers to ensure a coordinated approach.

On the day of the yatra, rigorous checks at entry and exit points around the National Capital Region were enforced, remembering the past clashes and injuries resulting from the event.

Police temporarily detained two VHP leaders in Gurugram while sealing district borders and securing sensitive areas. Police teams scrutinized IDs and restricted access for non-residents from nearby areas.

In a bid to maintain security, gatherings of more than five individuals, armed with any type of weapons, including lathis, were prohibited.

Despite challenges, VHP members voiced determination to conduct the procession, hinting at devotees' strong support.

Last month's violence led to arrests, including cow vigilante Raj Kumar and associates for rioting and illegal weapon possession. Prime accused Monu Manesar remains at large, charged with inflaming tensions through provocative videos.

As the yatra's backdrop unfolded, village leaders in Nuh urged residents to stay indoors. Meanwhile, alarming posters in Gurugram targeting Muslim migrant workers sparked fear, with police vowing appropriate action.