Enjoying a junket: Swamy's quip at MPs' outreach
New Delhi: Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy said the Centre's diplomatic blitz in sending all-party delegations to 32 countries in a bid to isolate Pakistan on terrorism was nothing but a "junket". Making light of the government's diplomatic push, the former BJP leader said the initiative would have no impact.
"These delegations will have no impact whatsoever. All know that the members are enjoying a junket," Swamy, known for his off-the-cuff remarks, told reporters at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Bihar's Patna. Swamy said instead of such an initiative, Pakistan should have been "thrashed more" during Operation Sindoor. During the operation, India not only destroyed terror camps deep inside Pakistan, but also targeted 11 of its military bases.