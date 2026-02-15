Chowta pushes for marine hatchery to boost coastal fisheries

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta has urged the Union government to establish a marine finfish hatchery in the district, arguing that the facility would strengthen coastal aquaculture and reduce dependence on imported fish seed, according to a press release here today issued from the MP’s office.

Speaking under Rule 377 in Parliament, Chowta said Dakshina Kannada remains one of Karnataka’s most important marine fisheries regions, sustaining thousands of families. However, expansion of open-sea cage farming has been limited by the lack of locally produced seed, forcing farmers to rely on supplies transported from the East Coast.

He warned that this dependence increases production costs and biosecurity risks while affecting seed quality. Citing a proposal developed by ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute’s Mangaluru regional centre, Chowta said the proposed hatchery could produce up to two million seeds annually for commercially valuable marine species.

According to the MP, such infrastructure would support small entrepreneurs, create coastal employment and enable sustainable production growth without stressing natural fish stocks. He called for expedited approvals and central funding to implement the project. Industry stakeholders have long advocated for regional hatcheries to stabilise seed supply chains and promote mariculture in western coastal districts.