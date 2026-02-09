Ensure benefits of administrative reforms reach common people: Maha CM

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that all government departments must work effectively and in coordination to ensure the direct benefits of these reforms reach the common citizen. ​

​He stated that this is necessary when the state government has launched an ambitious administrative reform initiative, ‘GPR 2.0’, to bring about a radical transformation in Maharashtra's administrative functioning, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specially lauded this innovative initiative and instructed other states to follow this model.​

He was speaking at the review meeting regarding administrative reforms. CM Fadnavis remarked that administrative reforms are being implemented in a logical and integrated manner through ‘GPR 2.0’.​

"The first phase has been completed, and all departments have performed remarkably. The second phase is set to be completed by May 1, 2026. Once these reforms are fully implemented, we must work comprehensively to ensure citizens receive administrative services in a simpler, faster, and more transparent manner," he said.​

The Chief Minister further emphasised that it is essential to make the state's administrative services, institutional development, infrastructure, and resources future-ready and robust. ​

"Historic work is being done in this direction through GPR 2.0. The next five to ten years will be decisive for these changes, and the government will certainly be remembered for this significant contribution in the future," he added.​

Key features of the ‘GPR 2.0’ Administrative Reform initiative include empowerment of government departments. This focuses on monitoring by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the IT Department, and the State Information Commissioner's Office for the time-bound implementation of centralised empowerment, building a robust system to provide administrative services to citizens in an easy, accessible, and organised manner, defining a 'Citizen’s Charter' to ensure citizens receive simple and high-quality services and effective and impactful implementation of various government schemes designed for the public, said the government rerelease.​

The GPR 2.0’ Administrative Reform initiative also lays emphasis on improvement in service delivery through implementing reforms to simplify services on the ‘MahaDBT’ and ‘Aaple Sarkar’ portals, finalising 263 schemes under ‘MahaDBT 2.0’ and integrating them into ‘GPR 2.0’, streamlining 1,074 services within ‘Aaple Sarkar’ and managing 424 standardised services and selection of high-performing centers among the 17,624 ‘Aaple Sarkar’ service centers to be designated as ‘Smart Centers,’ said the government release.​