Ensure safety of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims: IGP Kashmir

IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi on Wednesday instructed the officials to ensure the safety of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi on Wednesday instructed the officials to ensure the safety of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

“Ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. Prevent any potential threats, address emerging challenges, and ensure the safety of pilgrims,” the IGP instructed the officials during a joint security review meeting at Amarnath Yatra Nunwan Base Camp Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He also directed all security agencies to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra.

IGP Kashmir also reviewed the current security scenario and discussed measures to ensure a secure environment for Yatris, tourists, and locals alike.

The meeting also focused on strategies to counter terrorism and maintain law and order in the Pahalgam axis.


