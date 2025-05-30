Envoys of 6 nations present credentials to President

New Delhi: Envoys of six countries, including Turkiye and Bangladesh, on Thursday presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here. Those who presented their credentials were Ali Murat Ersoy, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye, M Riaz Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh and Azamat Yeskaraev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President's office said.