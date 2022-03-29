EOW nabs 2 fraudsters for duping bizman of Rs 2 crores

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar, arrested two fraudsters from Mumbai for duping a businessman in Odisha of Rs 2 crore. The arrested have been identified as Girija Shankar Pandey and Sarman Singh Tomar.

The EOW made the arrest following an investigation into a complaint filed by businessman Ashok Kumar Singh, against the two fraudsters and seven others.

It was ascertained during investigation that the complainant was doing real estate business in Odisha. As his business was severely affected during Covid pandemic, he was in need of funds. When he could not arrange any bank finance for his business, he was looking for funds from other sources.

In June 2021, Ashok came in contact with Pandey, who assured him of arranging a loan of Rs 100 crore from a renowned private finance company. However, he told him to pay Rs 2 crore towards processing charge for the loan.

Subsequently, Ashok went to Mumbai and arranged Rs 2 crore with the help of his business partner and paid the amount to the accused.

Later, he received many e-mails promising sanction of loan after following some procedures and documentation. But he neither received the promised loan nor got back Rs 2 crore. It was learnt during investigation that Tomar runs an illegal hawala business in Mumbai, while Rakesh, a native of UP, is a fraudster and extortionist having numerous criminal cases against him in Maharashtra and UP.

The EOW seized many incriminating documents, including debit cards, credit cards and cheques from different banks, mobile phones, a 'GLOCK' pistol with 8 rounds of live ammunition and Rs 50,000 from Rakesh.

Rakesh is involved in at least 15 criminal cases of fraud, robbery, swindling, attempt to murder, impersonation of public authority registered at different police stations of Mumbai and UP. Following their arrest, Rakesh and Tomar were produced before the metropolitan magistrate, Holiday Court, Bandra, and brought to Bhubaneswar on transit remand for production before the SDJM court. Investigation is on to nab other gang members.