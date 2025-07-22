Live
- Birthday wishes pour in for Naini
- Sensex, Nifty open higher as banking stocks continue to gain
- Flood Alert at Prakasam Barrage Due to Heavy Rains
- Mana Mudiraj Mahasabha appoints new State Secy
- Is Tripura ready to lead the India-Bangladesh trade corridor?”
- Use of bio-fertilisers to reduce farming costs suggested
- Incessant rain to benefit all crops
- PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Maha CM Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
- Sarpanches demand release of Rs 1,121 cr Central funds
- Stringent measures in place to curb ganja growth
EPFO records addition of 20.06L members in May
New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded a net addition of 20.06 lakh members in May this year, marking the highest ever...
New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded a net addition of 20.06 lakh members in May this year, marking the highest ever increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018, according to an official statement issued on Monday. This figure depicts an increase of 4.79 per cent in net payroll additions during May 2025 as compared to the previous month of April.
Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 2.84 per cent in net payroll additions compared to May 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives. Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, said, “The EPFO has recorded an all-time high net member addition in May 2025, a testament to the growing strength of India’s formal employment landscape.This historic achievement is the direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and the government’s unwavering commitment to pro-youth, pro-worker reforms.”
“Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, our focus on ease of doing business and economic empowerment is yielding tangible outcomes, and we remain dedicated to building a robust and inclusive labour ecosystem for a Viksit Bharat," he added.