EPFO records addition of 20.06L members in May

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded a net addition of 20.06 lakh members in May this year, marking the highest ever increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018, according to an official statement issued on Monday. This figure depicts an increase of 4.79 per cent in net payroll additions during May 2025 as compared to the previous month of April.

Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 2.84 per cent in net payroll additions compared to May 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives. Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, said, “The EPFO has recorded an all-time high net member addition in May 2025, a testament to the growing strength of India’s formal employment landscape.This historic achievement is the direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and the government’s unwavering commitment to pro-youth, pro-worker reforms.”

“Under the Prime Minister’s guidance, our focus on ease of doing business and economic empowerment is yielding tangible outcomes, and we remain dedicated to building a robust and inclusive labour ecosystem for a Viksit Bharat," he added.