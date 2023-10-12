Establishing sexual relations in love affairs cannot come under rape: Patna Civil Court

Live
Just In
The Patna Civil Court on Thursday said that establishing sexual relations in a love affair cannot come under the category of rape.
Patna: The Patna Civil Court on Thursday said that establishing sexual relations in a love affair cannot come under the category of rape.
Sangam Singh, the Additional District and Session Judge (First) of Patna Civil Court, said this during the hearing of a rape case that has been going on for the last eight years.
He acquitted the accused from rape charges due to lack of evidence.
In a judgment, Justice Singh said that the victim was a major and she was having a love affair with the accused Vipin Kumar alias Vipin Lal and it had been proven in court that they established a consensual physical relationship.
It became apparent during the hearing of the case that the complainant had a financial dispute with the accused after which she lodged a rape complaint with the police. However, she failed to present proof in the court.
The complainant had lodged an FIR in Athmal Gola police station in Patna district in 2015. The district police filed a charge sheet against Vipin Kumar before the Judicial Magistrate of the Patna Civil Court. The Judicial Magistrate had taken cognisance of the matter and transferred the case to Additional District and Session Judge of the Patna Civil Court.