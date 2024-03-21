Live
- Transfer of four DMs: Bengal Govt ignored ECI’s guidelines on postings
- Nagar Kurnool Parliament Constituency Election Returning Officer Collector P Uday Kumar inspected the election strong room and distribution centers
- Choti Holi 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat
- Daily Forex Rates (21-03-2024)
- ECI directs MeitY to immediately stop sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ messages on WhatsApp in view of Model Code of Conduct in force
- Cookers seized in Tumakur
- Adoption of Western Lifestyle Leading to spike in Colon Cancer: Expert
- Suniel Shetty to celebrate Holi with flowers, delicious food
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad
- IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces MS Dhoni as captain of CSK
Just In
Even before finalisation of INDIA bloc's seat sharing formula in Bihar, RJD gives tickets to three candidates
Even as the INDIA bloc's seat sharing formula has not been finalised in Bihar, the RJD has given tickets to three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
Patna: Even as the INDIA bloc's seat sharing formula has not been finalised in Bihar, the RJD has given tickets to three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
RJD national president Lalu Prasad gave tickets to three candidates on Wednesday evening while one will be given the same on Thursday, party spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said.
Electorate in Bihar will vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, and the filing of nomination papers is currently underway since Wednesday.
The party has given ticket to Kumar Sarwajeet to contest from Gaya reserved seat. Kumar Sarwajeet was the agriculture minister in the Mahagathbandhan government.
He was appointed agriculture minister after the resignation of Sudhakar Singh. He is expected to contest against Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular candidate and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.
Besides him, RJD has also given the ticket to Abhay Kushwaha to contest from Aurangabad, Archana Ravidas from Jamui (Reserved) and Shrawan Kushwaha Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.
Congress state president Akhilesh Singh met with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday to discuss the seat sharing formula.