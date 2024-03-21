Even before finalisation of INDIA bloc's seat sharing formula in Bihar, RJD gives tickets to three candidates

Patna: Even as the INDIA bloc's seat sharing formula has not been finalised in Bihar, the RJD has given tickets to three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

RJD national president Lalu Prasad gave tickets to three candidates on Wednesday evening while one will be given the same on Thursday, party spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said.

Electorate in Bihar will vote for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19, and the filing of nomination papers is currently underway since Wednesday.

The party has given ticket to Kumar Sarwajeet to contest from Gaya reserved seat. Kumar Sarwajeet was the agriculture minister in the Mahagathbandhan government.

He was appointed agriculture minister after the resignation of Sudhakar Singh. He is expected to contest against Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular candidate and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Besides him, RJD has also given the ticket to Abhay Kushwaha to contest from Aurangabad, Archana Ravidas from Jamui (Reserved) and Shrawan Kushwaha Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress state president Akhilesh Singh met with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday to discuss the seat sharing formula.