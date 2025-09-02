Every mother insulted, painful moment for me: PM Modi on abusive slogans from Cong-RJD stage

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is anguished and deeply pained over the abuse and insult meted out to his mother from a political stage in Bihar and said that this was not just an insult to his late mother but all the mothers of the country.

Slamming the ‘gaali politics’ and falling political discourse in poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi said that abuses and expletives were hurled at his mother, who is not even on this earth, at the Congress-RJD rally venue, and this has left him deeply hurt.

“As a son, it is a very painful moment for me. I never imagined such a level of politics,” he said, addressing the gathering of women in Bihar via video conferencing.

Tearing into Congress-RJD, PM Modi said that the abuse was not just targeted at his mother, but all the mothers of the country have been left humiliated and added the people of the state will not forgive them for such a profane act.

PM Modi also invoked ‘naamdar and kaamdar’ to hit out at the Opposition and said that such abusive conduct was because of their privileged mindset and their belief that those with a poor background remain at their mercy of affluent.

He said that naamdars (those belonging to privileged families) consider it their right to abuse and humiliate kaamdars, a term referring to people like him who made their own destiny on the back of hard work.

“Those born in privileged families will never understand the pain and suffering that our mothers go through in raising their children; they can never comprehend what sacrifices our mothers make throughout their lives,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also took note of ‘tu tadak’ language on the Bihar electoral turf, a reference to Rahul Gandhi’s speech during the Voter Adhikar Yatra and said that such thinking was a reflection of their anti-women mindset.

He also called upon the youth of Bihar, including men and women, to demand accountability from those political parties, at every public rally, who don’t respect and recognise the contribution of women in our lives.

“I may forgive you for such brazen insult, but this land of Bihar will never forgive those who hurl abuse at our mothers,” PM Modi remarked.