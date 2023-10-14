EVMs have increased transparency

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said nearly 100 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in the Lok Sabha elections next year and asserted that the electronic voting machine has increased transparency and efficiency of the country's electoral system.

He invited the delegates of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit to visit India again next year to witness the "festival of democracy" (the next Lok Sabha elections due in 2024 summer). He said the electoral process of the country has been modernised and now the electronic voting machine (EVM) has been in use for the past 25 years.

"The EVM has brought transparency and efficiency to the election process. Now election results are known within hours of the start of counting,” he said.