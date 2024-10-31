Ex-Bari MLA Sunanda quits BJD

Jajpur: Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Bari, Sunanda Das, announced her resignation from the party on Wednesday, citing continuous neglect. Sunanda accused former organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das of denying her the opportunity to contest the 2024 Assembly elections and claimed she was ‘betrayed’ by his actions.

“Pranab Prakash Das used to assure me that he would never back-stab anyone, citing his lineage as the son of Ashok Das. I trusted him completely and was confident of receiving a party ticket based on his assurances,” Sunanda said after her resignation from the primary membership of the BJD.

Sunanda further alleged that the process of ticket distribution within the party had been influenced by administrative officers, specifically naming DS Kutey and Ashish Singh as the contacts to whom aspirants were directed to meet for securing a party ticket to contest the election.“As I was told to meet D S Kutey and Ashish Singh for a party ticket, I had met them and was also assured of a party ticket,” she said.

Sunanda, who had won from Bari in 2019 by over 4,000 votes by defeating Biswaranjan Mallick of BJP, was denied ticket in 2024 Assembly polls.She claimed that the problem started after BJD welcomed former BJP leader Biswaranjan Mallick into its fold and gave him party ticket. Biswaranjan is the current BJD legislator from Bari.

“In 2019, I won the seat by 4,600 votes. I strengthened the party in my constituency. Despite all my efforts and hard work, my ticket was cancelled in 2024. Despite my ticket being cancelled, I worked diligently for the party. However, I was continuously sidelined by the party and not invited to party meetings for the past five months. It forced me to quit the party,” she said.