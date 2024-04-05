Ex-dy speaker Rama Panda quits BJD

Berhampur: Several MLA aspirants are quitting BJD over denial of party tickets ahead of 2024 elections. On Thursday, former Odisha Assembly deputy speaker Rama Chandra Panda resigned from the BJD after he was denied party ticket from Chhatrapur Assembly segment for 2024 polls.

Panda represented Chhatrapur Assembly constituency in Ganjam district in 2000 when he was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and was the deputy speaker of Odisha Assembly from March 27, 2000 to February 6, 2004.

He spearheaded the agitation over the issue of connection of Mahanadi and Rushikulya rivers in the interest of the people and farmers of Odisha since 1985.

Panda joined the BJD on January 12, 2017 and held many government posts. ”The BJD has never taken me into confidence in any party activities.

He alleged that he was never consulted even during the panchayat and the civic elections in Chhatrapur area.

Though I brought it to the notice of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, he turned a blind eye to it. Denial of party ticket to me during 2019 and 2024 polls hurt me.

I have never compromised with independence and self-respect in politics and opted for the only option to quit the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, T Gopi, former BJD State secretary, who was an aspirant for Berhampur Assembly seat, also resigned from the primary membership of the party.

“I realised that the party does not require me or my contribution any more,” he mentioned in his resignation letter addressed to Naveen Patnaik.

Soro MLA Parshuram Dhada resigned from the primary membership of BJD soon after the party announced Madhab Dhada as its candidate from the constituency.

Former Phulbani MLA Debendra Kanhar, a ticket aspirant from Phulbani Assembly seat and former Jagatsinghpur district president Amarendra Das, too have quit the regional party.