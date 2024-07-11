  • Menu
Ex-IAS officer Manish Verma appointed JD-U national general secretary

Janata Dal (United) appointed former IAS officer Manish Kumar Verma, who was also advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as the party’s national general secretary in Patna on Thursday, two days after he joined the party.

Patna: Janata Dal (United) appointed former IAS officer Manish Kumar Verma, who was also advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as the party’s national general secretary in Patna on Thursday, two days after he joined the party.

Afaque Ahmad Khan, the party’s national general secretary and MLC, confirmed this development, stating that the appointment was made by JD(U) President and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Manish Verma recently took voluntary retirement from the government service.

On Tuesday, Verma joined JD(U) in the presence of the party's working president Sanjay Jha, state president Umesh Kushwaha, and cabinet minister Vijay Chaudhary.

He served as a district magistrate of Patna and Purnea in the past.

Verma hails from Bihar’s Nalanda district and belongs to the same caste as Nitish Kumar.

This strategic move by Nitish Kumar is seen as a significant step in preparation for the 2025 assembly election.

