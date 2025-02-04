Ex-serviceman killed in J&K terror attack

Srinagar: An ex-serviceman was killed while two women, including his wife and cousin, sustained gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said. The terrorists opened fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area of the district, they said.

All three were rushed to a hospital where Wagay succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.