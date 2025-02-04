  • Menu
Ex-serviceman killed in J&K terror attack

Ex-serviceman killed in J&K terror attack
Highlights

Srinagar: An ex-serviceman was killed while two women, including his wife and cousin, sustained gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu and...

Srinagar: An ex-serviceman was killed while two women, including his wife and cousin, sustained gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said. The terrorists opened fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area of the district, they said.

All three were rushed to a hospital where Wagay succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

