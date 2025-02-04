Live
- Yamini Sarma assails Congress, YSRCP for criticising Budget
- Ayodhya Ram Mandir chief priest hospitalised
- 2 Vizianagaram girls win medals in weightlifting
- Govt should take care of MLAs, their aspirations says Jagga Reddy
- Govt offices given holiday as crowd swells
- Orders under Section-144 imposed in Tirupati
- Statements can be submitted before Feb 24
- Building works to be completed within 2 years
- Ex-serviceman killed in J&K terror attack
- TTD gears up for Ratha Saptami
Just In
Highlights
Srinagar: An ex-serviceman was killed while two women, including his wife and cousin, sustained gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said. The terrorists opened fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area of the district, they said.
All three were rushed to a hospital where Wagay succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.
