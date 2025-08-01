Except Modi, everybody knows India is a ‘dead economy’: Rahul

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi slammed the NDA government on Thursday, saying everybody except Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman knows that India is a “dead economy”.

The Congress leader’s remark came after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 25% tariff on Indian imports and then went on to call India and Russia “dead economies”.

Reacting to Donald Trump’s post, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, “Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. The BJP has finished the economy to help Adani.”

Taking to the social media platform X, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of killing the Indian economy.

"THE INDIAN ECONOMY IS DEAD. Modi killed it. 1. Adani-Modi partnership 2. Demonetisation and a flawed GST 3. Failed ‘Assemble in India’ 4. MSMEs wiped out 5. Farmers crushed. Modi has destroyed the future of India’s youth because there are no jobs," the Congress leader posted.

Rahul Gandhi's comments come amid growing opposition criticism of the government’s economic policies following Trump’s 25% tariff announcement on Indian imports.