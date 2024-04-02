Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal named Atishi, Saurabh during questioning says ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said Delhi CM Kejriwal named Aam Aadmi Party leaders Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj during interrogation. On being asked about the level of interaction with Vijay Nair, a co-accused in the liquor policy case, the ED quoted Kejriwal saying that Vijay Nair didn't report to him but to Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj and his interaction with Vijay Nair was limited.

Alleging Kejriwal of giving false information about his party members, the ED said, "Arvind Kejriwal first says that ND Gupta is an active member of the party, is a member of the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) and knows party's functioning but when confronted with the statement of N D Gupta, wherein he reveals that the National Convenor takes such decisions, Arvind Kejriwal calls the National Treasurer confused."

Meanwhile, AAP leader Jasmine Shah claimed that the names of leader Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj are being mentioned in relation to the alleged excise policy scam because the BJP believes that imprisoning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alone won’t be sufficient to bring down the AAP.



“The names of our two senior leaders who are ministers in Delhi government Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have figured because the BJP has realised that the AAP will not shut down by sending Kejriwal alone to jail and preparations for other leaders need to done,” Jasmine Shah said.

Jasmine also said that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as the Delhi CM ‘no matter how long they keep him in jail.’ “There is no trial yet, let alone conviction. It’s his (Kejriwal’s) constitutional right and duty because the chief minister is under the constitutional oath to serve the people of Delhi. Kejriwal will keep on being the Delhi chief minister no matter how long they keep him in jail,” he said.