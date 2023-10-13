Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday produced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh before the court on Friday.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday produced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh before the court on Friday. When he was brought to Rouse Avenue Court after three days in detention, the MPs were seen expressing their rage once more at PM Modi. He made statements criticizing Prime Minister Modi in front of the cameras. During his previous hearing, however, the court advised him not to talk to the media during his appearance.
Sanjay Singh, who claimed there was a threat to his life, was brought before the court under strict protection. Sanjay Singh made a remark regarding PM Modi and businessman Gautam Adani in front of the media in the lobby. He said, 'Modi ji is not the Prime Minister of India but of Adani. When will Adani's scams be investigated? Saying this, he went to court. The court has sent him to judicial custody till October 27.
Even three days ago,He had attacked PM Modi when he was brought in the same court.When this matter was highlighted during the hearing, the court told the AAP leader that talking to the media during a court appearance raises security issues. The media was also asked not to question Sanjay Singh.
Notably, Sanjay Singh was detained last week as part of a money laundering investigation connected to the Delhi liquor scam. The court sent him to five days in ED custody and then for three days. ED believes he was also involved in the liquor scams and was demanded a bribe. The Aam Aadmi Party has proclaimed him innocent, claiming that he was arrested because he was openly criticizing the Modi government.