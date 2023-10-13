Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday produced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh before the court on Friday. When he was brought to Rouse Avenue Court after three days in detention, the MPs were seen expressing their rage once more at PM Modi. He made statements criticizing Prime Minister Modi in front of the cameras. During his previous hearing, however, the court advised him not to talk to the media during his appearance.

Sanjay Singh, who claimed there was a threat to his life, was brought before the court under strict protection. Sanjay Singh made a remark regarding PM Modi and businessman Gautam Adani in front of the media in the lobby. He said, 'Modi ji is not the Prime Minister of India but of Adani. When will Adani's scams be investigated? Saying this, he went to court. The court has sent him to judicial custody till October 27.

Even three days ago,He had attacked PM Modi when he was brought in the same court.When this matter was highlighted during the hearing, the court told the AAP leader that talking to the media during a court appearance raises security issues. The media was also asked not to question Sanjay Singh.

Notably, Sanjay Singh was detained last week as part of a money laundering investigation connected to the Delhi liquor scam. The court sent him to five days in ED custody and then for three days. ED believes he was also involved in the liquor scams and was demanded a bribe. The Aam Aadmi Party has proclaimed him innocent, claiming that he was arrested because he was openly criticizing the Modi government.