Exploring the soulful realm of ‘Budhi Thakurani’ devotional songs

Berhampur: Devotional songs on ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani,’ which resonate deeply with the spiritual fabric, became popular, allowing individuals to engage with these songs for the last 28 years. More than 70 such devotional songs on ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani’ have evolved through various mediums such as audio cassette, floppy disk, CD and mini-CD, pen drive, chips, YouTube and other online and modern platforms reaching a wider audience.

The first audio cassette on the devotional songs on ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani’ was released in 1997 when Gopinath Sethi sang ‘Gahani,’ which was recorded in De Paul 8-Track Studio- Berhampur, said Tripati Nayak, lyricist of most of the devotional songs on ’Maa Budhi Thakurani’ and a staunch devotee. Tripati has produced devotional songs on ’Maa Budhi Thakurani’ in five audio cassettes ‘Jata Charita,’ ‘Jatra Amruta’, ‘Ja Devi Sarba Bhuteshu’, ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani Halia Gita’ and ‘Hey Maa Jagata Janani’, three CDs including ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani’ and five songs on YouTube.

These soul-stirring melodies serve as a means to connect with the divine. The essence of love, devotion and surrender to a higher power is beautifully encapsulated in these songs. These songs are associated with religious rituals, ceremonies and festivals which play a crucial role in expressing devotion.

These sacred songs are deeply rooted in cultural traditions and preserve the cultural identity. This helps in the preservation and dissemination of religious and cultural narratives. They serve as a medium through which cultural and ethical values are imparted to the younger generation, said Tripati. Devotional songa, often simple and lyrical, express love for the divine, he added.

‘Gahana’ has its unique musical styles. It contributes to the vibrant mosaic of musical heritage. “Meaningful lyrics make them a cherished part of our heritage as we delve into the soulful realm of devotional music. We find not just a collection of songs but a journey that transcends the physical and connects us with the divine. The use of simple melodies and rhythmic patterns make these songs easy to remember,” Tripati said.

The first Video CD of the devotional songs ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani’ was released in 2003 when there was no PD 170 version video camera in Berhampur. A camera and the cameraman were hired from Bhubaneswar with a rent of Rs 3,000 and Thakurani Yatra video visuals were recorded for about two hours. Eight songs were selected from five audio cassettes and were mixed with the yatra visuals and dramatisation. Renowned artistes Debu Brahma, Debu Bose, Dipa Sahu and Tripati Nayak enacted different roles and shooting was conducted in Pipili and Bhubaneswar which lasted for 15 days.

Tripati penned the life story of ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani’ consisting of 96 pages in ‘Purana’ style during Covid. He is willing to hand over the unpublished script to any established music company.

Five CDs produced by late Kedar Panigrahi -- ‘Budhi Thakurani Dholia’, ‘Thakurani Krupa Bhajan’, ‘Dakhina Raija Rani’, ‘Budhi Thakurani Jata’ and ‘Brahmamayee Budhi Thakurani’ -- decades ago are still very popular. Kedar is regarded as a renowned ‘Gahana’ singer.

During the recent past, Tapas Panigrahi, Sushant Kumar, Binayak Gouda, Dr Sanyasi Maharana and a few others have released some devotional songs on ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani’ which have also become super hits.

Strangely, none of the established music companies had involved themselves in production and distribution of cassettes or CDs of devotional songs of ‘Maa Budhi Thakurani.’ Only two local companies of Berhampur, Shakti Music and SMD, have been involved in this production since the beginning, sources said.

‘Buddhi Thakurani’ is the presiding deity of Berhampur and ‘Thakurani Yatra’, which started on April 3, will continue till April 28. These timeless melodies are providing a channel for devotees to connect with divine through music and poetry.