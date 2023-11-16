  • Menu
Explosion In Bihar's Sitamarhi: Six Injured As LPG Cylinder Bursts During Tea Preparation

Highlights

  • An LPG cylinder explosion in Sitamarhi, Bihar, left at least six individuals injured while tea was being made.
  • The injured have been rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The incident, believed to be caused by gas spreading in the house, highlights the need for caution.

In Bihar's Sitamarhi district, a house witnessed a distressing incident as an LPG cylinder explosion left at least six individuals injured. The explosion occurred during the preparation of tea in the house, resulting in injuries to those present.

Swiftly responding to the emergency, the injured were promptly transported to a hospital in Sitamarhi, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. One of the injured individuals shared that the explosion occurred as gas had permeated throughout the entire house, eventually reaching the cylinder due to a flame from a lamp.

SDO Prashant Kumar and his team quickly arrived at the hospital where the injured were admitted. Taking charge, he directed the medical staff to ensure that the injured individuals receive proper and immediate medical attention. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential hazards associated with gas leaks and underscores the importance of taking precautionary measures to prevent such accidents. Authorities are likely to investigate the circumstances leading to the gas cylinder explosion to enhance safety protocols.

