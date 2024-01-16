Explosion kills three in UP sugar factory

Three people died and two others were injured due to an explosion in a tank during a testing at a sugar mill in Sitapur area under Ramkot police station area in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident happened on Monday night.

According to officials, the explosion took place in the Jawaharpur sugar mill when work was going on in the factory, and the explosion was strong due to which the workers died on spot.

The incident occurred when cleaning was being done by the mill employees and labourers, and suddenly the tank burst with a loud noise killing three on spot. The tank burst due to an increase in pressure.

According to Sitapur SDM Sadar Gyanendra Dwivedi, the blast took place in a newly set up ethanol tank while doing rehearsal before its proper functioning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognizance of the accident and expressed grief while instructing the District Magistrate of Sitapur to immediately reach the spot and ensure treatment of the injured.

The Sitapur police confirmed the death of three, identified the deceased and sent the bodies to the mortuary for post-mortem.

“The deceased workers were identified as Avtaar Singh ,28, of Ramkot, Sitapur, Raju Maurya ,43, and Vinod Singh, 42, both residents of Bareilly,” said Chakresh Mishra, SP, Sitapur.

District Magistrate Anuj Singh said that three people died on spot but as per the company’s officials no one else was hurt.

The factory was new and the incident happened during a trial.

“As per the company official, the factory is not a running one as work was done only on a trial basis. The fire in the boiler took place in an unforeseen circumstance,” said the district magistrate.