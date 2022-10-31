Eyewitness report: A reminder of 1979 disaster

Morbi: The tragedy of collapse of renovated cable bridge at Morbi is considered to be the second major disaster after 1979 floods of Morbi in which about 1,000 lives are said to have been lost when Machchhu dam embankments were washed away wreaking havoc on Morbi and nearby villages.

The administration of Morbi which swung action has been able to streamline the situation in about two hours and massive rescue operations have been taken up by mobilising all resources from Rajkot and other near by areas. The Chief Minister, the state Home Minister and all ministers who were nearby Morbi had rushed to the site of accident.

The Chief Minister announced ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh. According to some videos shared by some reporters, some youngsters were seen shaking the wire bridge vigorously which could have triggered the collapse with a big sound. However, it is not yet confirmed whether the video of Sunday or an old one. Gujarat is having a weeklong holidays for Diwali and about 500 people were said to be on the bridge when the incident took place and about 150 are said to have fallen in the waters.

Morbi being a major town fortunately has enough infrastructural facilities like ambulances and hospitals.