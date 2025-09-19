Live
- Bamboo futures: 5 Cutting-edge innovations fashioning the next decade
- Jolly LLB 3’ Early Reviews: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer wins praise for blending sharp humor with meaningful storytelling
- Delhi launches 3 new curricula to build future-ready students
- Patanjali to reward talented students
- Hyderabad: IMD Issues Weather Forecast
- Anil Vij removes ‘Minister’ from his X
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing on bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam till Sep 22
- Raj chemists threaten strike over dues of Rs 880 crore
- Wordle Answer Today (September 19, 2025) – Hints and Solution
- VC issues apology over Aurangzeb remark
Facing criticism online, CJI says he respects all religions
Better if remarks mocking at beliefs of Hindu religion are avoided: VHP
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday affirmed his respect for "all religions" in the wake of the online criticism his comments garnered in a matter over the reconstruction of a Lord Vishnu idol.
“Someone told me the other day that the comments I made have been portrayed in social media...I respect all religions,” he said.
A bench comprising the CJI and Justice K Vinod Chandran on May 16 dismissed the plea seeking directions to reconstruct and reinstall a seven-foot idol of Lord Vishnu at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh. Terming the plea as a “publicity interest litigation”, the CJI said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation.”
The CJI had added, “In the meantime, if you are not averse to Shaivism, you can go and worship there… there is a very big linga of Shiva, one of the biggest in Khajuraho.”
The VHPcriticised Chief Justice of India B R Gavai's comments on a plea for restoration of Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, saying it would be better if such remarks mocking at beliefs of Hindu religion are avoided.