Just In
Fadnavis: Navy Oversaw Collapsed Shivaji Statue, Larger Replacement Planned
- Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis clarifies Navy's role in fallen Shivaji statue, promises larger replacement.
- Navy launches investigation as opposition criticizes government.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has addressed the recent collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg district, emphasizing that the Indian Navy, not the state government, was responsible for its construction and installation.
Fadnavis suggested that the statue's creators may have overlooked crucial local factors such as high wind speeds and the quality of materials used, potentially contributing to its vulnerability to rust from ocean winds. He announced that an inquiry into the incident is underway and affirmed the government's commitment to erecting a larger statue at the same location.
The 35-foot statue, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sindhudurg's Rajkot fort during last year's Navy Day celebrations, fell on Monday afternoon. Fadnavis urged against politicizing the issue, describing opposition parties' reactions as "distasteful."
The Indian Navy has initiated its own investigation into the statue's collapse, dispatching a team of experts to the site. The Navy confirmed its involvement in the statue's construction and installation, in collaboration with the state government, with funding provided by the latter. While initial certifications were handled by the Navy, subsequent maintenance was transferred to the state government.
Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ravindra Chavan revealed that PWD officials had previously noticed rust on the statue and informed the Navy. Local police have filed a case against the contractor and structural consultant involved in the project.
As the investigation progresses, the Navy has committed to restoring the statue, while the state government plans for a larger replacement to honor the Maratha king's legacy.