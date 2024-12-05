Fadnavis to take oath as Maha CM for 3rd time

Mumbai : Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday, after Governor C P Radhakrishnan invited him to form the new government in the state. Two deputy chief ministers, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, will also be sworn in at the ceremony at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There is no clarity yet on whether outgoing CM Eknath Shinde will be a part of the new ministry. While Fadnavis said he has requested Shinde to join the government, Shinde said the media will be updated on this front later on Wednesday.

A delegation of the ruling Mahayuti alliance met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, soon after Fadnavis was unanimously elected state BJP legislature party leader. At the legislature party meeting held in Vidhan Bhawan, former Gujarat CM and BJP's central observer Vijay Rupani announced that Fadnavis (54) has been unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader.

BJP's central observer and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the “double engine government” in the state and the Centre will boost development. Fadnavis thanked the BJP legislators for reposing trust in him, adding that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 assembly elections was due to the mantra of “Ek hai toh safe hai” given by PM Modi.

At the Vidhan Bhawan meeting, senior state BJP leader Chandrakant Patil proposed the name of Fadnavis as the legislature party leader. Fadnavis' name was finalised for the top post at the state BJP's core committee meet held here ahead of the legislature party meeting.

At the Raj Bhavan press conference on Wednesday, when a reporter asked Shinde if he and Ajit Pawar would be sworn in as deputy chief ministers at Azad Maidan, Shinde replied, “Let's wait till evening. The oath ceremony is tomorrow.” Ajit Pawar butted in, quipping, “Inka to shaam tak pata chalega. Main to shapath le raha hoon. He (Shinde) will figure it out by this evening. I'm the one taking the oath.”