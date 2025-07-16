Failure of system: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the death of the college student who set herself ablaze following alleged sexual harassment by a professor was due to “failure of the system”.

Expressing his grief over the death of the student, Patnaik, in a long social media post, said: “It is even more disturbing to think how a failed system can take someone’s life. The most painful part is that this was not an accident, but rather the result of a system that remained silent instead of helping. Struggling for justice, the girl ultimately closed her eyes.”

With great courage, Patnaik said the student had written to the college principal, informing them about the sexual harassment she had faced. “Even after being ignored by the college authorities, she did not give up. To seek justice, she reached out to the Higher Education minister, the Chief Minister’s Office, and even a Union minister,” Patnaik said.

The former chief minister said the brave student also personally met the Balasore MP to share her plight. “If even one person had taken responsibility and intervened personally, perhaps the girl’s life could have been saved. She did not lose her life solely due to physical trauma but also because of the negligence of the State government, which left her alone in her struggle,” Patnaik said. The BJD president said: “The entire sequence of events reveals that this is nothing less than institutional betrayal—a planned injustice. I once again urge the Honourable Governor to ensure that not only the college authorities but also those in power, who failed to take any action despite the victim’s desperate pleas, are held accountable.” “May the departed soul find eternal peace. I pray once again to Lord Jagannath to grant strength and courage to the family members to face this immense sorrow. Om Shanti,” Patnaik said in the social media post.