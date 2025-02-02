Faizabad MP breaks down over Dalit woman rape-murder in Ayodhya; CM Yogi responds

Awadhesh Prasad, the Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, burst into tears on Sunday during a press conference over the rape and murder of a Dalit woman and declared that he would resign from his position if the perpetrators of heinous crime were not caught and punished.

Prasad's teary outburst was in response to the murder of a 22-year-old Dalit woman whose body was found in Ayodhya, which is a part of the Faizabad constituency.

According to reports, the naked body of the woman was recovered from a canal near her village. As per her family members, she was violated before the murder and her eyes were also gouged out.

The Samajwadi Party MP, speaking to the press, started crying over the incident, lamenting that he could not save her.

A video of Prasad breaking down also circulated on the social media. In the video, he can be seen crying while fellow colleagues were consoling him.

"I will raise this matter in Lok Sabha before the Prime Minister. I will resign from Lok Sabha if we do not get justice. We are failing to save our daughters. How did this happen to our daughter," he could be heard saying in the video.

The incident has left the villagers angry and outraged while her family members are demanding stringent action against the perpetrators.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took note of the incident and promised that the guilty would face the harshest punishment.

Further, in an unsparing criticism, he called it a brazen 'drama’ by the Faizabad MP and said that the investigation will soon establish the role of any SP leader in the horrifying incident.

“What happened with the Dalit girl in Ayodhya is horrifying. But, tomorrow when the investigation is completed, the role of any SP leader will certainly be found. Today, their MP is doing nautanki on the matter,” CM Yogi said in a terse takedown.

He said that the Samajwadi Party continues to remain a ‘safe harbour’ for criminals and goons and also recalled previous instances when such incidents of rape and murder used to shock the public conscience during their regime.

A complaint of the missing Dalit girl was lodged on Thursday and a day later, her unclothed body was found from a nearby canal by her brother-in-law. Following complaints, the police took the body into custody and started investigation. One person has been taken into custody.

Her family members claim that she has been murdered after being raped and shared horrific details about her ‘missing’ eyes.

“Her limbs were tied and the body had deep wounds as well as fractures,” a family member claimed.