Fake detergent manufacturing unit busted in Cuttack, 1 held

Cuttack: The Malgodown Police on Tuesday busted a fake detergent powder manufacturing unit in Tangi, Mahanga area in Cuttack district and a person Abhijeet Behera in this connection is detained.

On getting information about fake manufacturing units, the Malgodown Police conducted raids and seized a huge quantity of spurious washing powders, packets of different brands including 'Surf Excel' and other stickers.



The police seized detergent packets weighing about 1,540 kgs and around 1,800 kgs of loose detergent powder from the manufacturing units.