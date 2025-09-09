Families torn between relief camps and ruined homes

New Delhi: For thousands living in tents after the recent Yamuna floods, the biggest hurdle to returning home is not water anymore, but the layers of silt that must be cleared, and then waiting for the home to dry before life can resume. Vinod (47), a daily wage labourer from Ghat number 28, has been away from his home for over a month. “There is a lot of mud in our home. We need to remove all of it first and then again leave the house empty for some days to let it dry. Only then can we move back,” he told PTI. Vinod, who is living in the Yamuna Bazar relief camps with wife and his six children, said his children have been missing school and college for over a month now.

"Our children help manage and keep our belongings safe in the relief camps while I and my wife go out to work or clean the mud. They will be able to resume their studies only after we shift back to our home."

Neelam Devi (45), from Ghat number 27, echoed a similar struggle and said, “It is hours of tiresome work to clean so much silt. We don't have money to hire help. Once the mud is out, we still need the house to dry, which depends on the weather.”