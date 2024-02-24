Farmer dies of heart attack at Khanauri border

Chandigarh: A 62-year-old farmer, who was part of the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, died of heart attack in Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, a farmer leader said on Friday. Darshan Singh was a native of Amargarh village in Bathinda district, said Sarwan Singh Pandher. The farmer's family owns nearly 8 acres of land and owes a debt of Rs 8 lakh.



As fresh clashes broke out, the Haryana Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse protesting farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state. The protesting farmers asserted that cremation of Shubhkaran Singh, who died on Wednesday, will not take place till the Punjab government registers a case against those responsible for it.

Amid the standoff, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced compensation for Singh who died at the Khanauri border. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging violation of the rights of the "peacefully protesting" farmers by the Centre and some states.

A 72-year-old farmer, part of the same agitation, had earlier died of cardiac arrest. Another 63-year-old farmer died of a heart attack at the Shambhu border.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Shubhkaran, a native of Bathinda, was killed in clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers. The incident took place when some protesting farmers rushed towards barricades at Khanauri. Twelve police personnel were also injured in clashes.



In the wake of the death, farmer leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days saying they would decide their next course of action on Friday evening. Thousands of farmers remain camped at Khanauri and Shambhu with their tractor-trolleys and trucks still blocking the roads.