Farmer killed in tiger attack in Karnataka's Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka): A farmer was killed in a tiger attack in a village forest in Karnataka's Mysuru district on Friday, causing widespread fear among the residents.

The incident was reported from Haleheggodilu village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district. The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Danda Naika, also known as Swamy.

The attack took place in the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary. Notably, the victim had survived an elephant attack about eight months ago. The tiger reportedly attacked him while he was on his way to his farm.

According to forest officials, the tiger had eaten parts of the victim’s head and thigh. This is the third death reported from the region due to tiger attacks in recent months.

Further details are awaited.

The repeated incidents of tiger attacks on farmers in the region have raised serious concerns about the safety of residents.

It can be recalled that on October 27, the family members and villagers gheraoed Karnataka Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre in Mysuru, when he visited the mortuary to pay his condolences over the death of a farmer killed in a tiger attack. The family and villagers expressed their anger and questioned the minister over the failure of the authorities to take steps to tackle the situation.

Rajashekara, 54, was killed in a tiger attack on October 26, while herding cattle near Mulluru village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district. Villagers alleged that although forest officials had tracked the tiger’s movement, they failed to install a cage, resulting in the farmer’s death.

This was the second incident of a tiger attack claiming a farmer’s life in Mysuru district within 15 days. The villagers were also enraged that even though Khandre was attending an event nearby, he did not visit the spot or meet the victim’s family on the day of the tragedy.

Farmer activists alleged that authorities have failed to respond adequately to the recurring tiger attacks and warned that they may have to file cases against officials.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, responding to the increasing incidents of tiger attacks in his native Mysuru district and the neighbouring Chamarajanagar district, had announced that he would soon chair a meeting with the ministers and officials concerned.

He had also assured strict action against illegal resorts operating in forest areas.