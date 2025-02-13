Farmer leader Sirsa admitted to hospital

Chandigarh: Senior farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa was on Wednesday taken to government hospital in Patiala from the Khanauri protest site after he faced cardiac issues. The octogenarian was at the protest site when he complained of heart problem after which he was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital. Farmer leaders at Khanauri said that for the past many months Sirsa too has been taking part in the protest of farmers.

Suddenly, this morning, Sirsa complained of cardiac issues after which he was taken to government Rajindra hospital in Patiala. Doctors from a NGO who were at the protest site said when they examined the farmer leader after he complained of uneasiness they found his blood pressure was low. An electrocardiogram report was done and a heart problem was detected.

Earlier too, he had complained of heart issues. We referred him to Rajindra hospital, a doctor who attended on him at Khanauri and gave first-aid, told the media. Meanwhile, the farmer leader was under treatment at the hospital in Patiala and had been kept under observation in the Emergency ward. Notably, the farmers are organising a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at the Khanauri protest site on Wednesday to mark the completion of one-year of the ongoing protest.

Senior farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), has been on the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border point since November 26 last year in support of various demands including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.