Farmer's agitation enters 48th day, Supreme Court to pronounce order soon

New Delhi: Farmer's agitation against three newly enacted farm laws entered the 48th day on Tuesday and the apex court is to pronounce its order soon on the petitions challenging the validity of these laws.

All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah told IANS on Tuesday that the farmer organisations respect the Supreme Court but they are unwilling to go before any committee which may be appointed by the apex court.

He clearly said, "These acts are not in favour of farmers, so we are demanding to repeal it."

On the suggestions of the Supreme Court to stay and appoint a committee to look into the matter, he said, "The government will not discuss the issue of repealing the laws as seen during eight rounds of talks.

"The government wants to linger the matter. We are not in favour of putting the implementation of new farm laws on hold, we want them to be repealed," said Hannan Mollah.

He also said that farmers have no intention to disrupt the functions on the Republic Day as they will take out Kisan parade across the country on January 26 after the main function completes.

Hannan Mollah said, "The demonstrations against these three farm laws and the demand for repealing them will continue at the district headquarters across the country till January 20. After that, a three-day programme of demonstrations will start on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti on January 23 and it will continue for two days.

A farmer leader from Punjab and General Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) Harinder Singh told IANS that farmers are going to burn the copies of the three farm laws on the auspicious occasion of Lohri in a move to intensify stir against these laws.

He said, "Farmer's agitation will continue till the government is ready to withdraw these laws. Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating here at the bordering points of the national capital since November 23, 2020. They are demanding the repealing of the new laws enacted by the Centre last year and framing a new law which will give legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) of crops to the farmers."