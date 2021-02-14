Farmers' Protest: Heavy Security Deployment Continues At Tikri Border

New Delhi: Heavy security deployment continued at the Tikri border (Delhi-Haryana border) on Sunday morning as the farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws entered its 81st day.

Police officers were seen standing in huge numbers near the barricades placed near the Tikri border after the head constable of Delhi Police was allegedly beaten by the protesting farmers at the border on Friday.

Delhi Police yesterday said that the police constable has received multiple stitches and an FIR has been registered against an unknown person in this regard.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.