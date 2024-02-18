Farmers' Protests Update: Tractor Marches And Dharnas In Haryana and Punjab

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) organized tractor marches in Haryana and held protests outside the residences of senior BJP leaders in Punjab respectively, showing solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protests.

In Haryana, the faction led by Gurnam Singh Charuni conducted tractor marches in multiple locations such as Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, and Sirsa. Charuni mentioned during a press interaction that their organization plans to convene a large gathering of farming groups, labor unions, and village heads on February 18 to strategize their next steps.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) staged demonstrations outside the homes of former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh in Patiala, BJP’s Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar in Abohar, and senior party leader Kewal Singh Dhillon in Barnala.

Rakesh Tikait, a leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), also declared that farmers would hold protests in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand on February 21 to push for their demands. Earlier in the day, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher urged the Centre to enact an ordinance ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). He stated that if the government is willing, it could swiftly issue such an ordinance. This demand emerged just before the fourth round of talks between farm leaders and Union Ministers, with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha indicating an escalation of the agitation in the days ahead.