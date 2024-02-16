Farmers To Continue Delhi March, Postpone Talks: Key Developments

The farmers engaged in protest will persist with their march towards Delhi while deferring further negotiations until Sunday. This resolution emerged from a recent meeting with the government, convened late last night, even as anticipation mounts for a nationwide strike on Friday concerning the farmers' grievances. Here are the key developments:

1. Unauthorized assemblies have been prohibited in Noida and other areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar district ahead of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Central Trade Unions, organizations aligning with the farmers' cause.

2. The call for the strike urges farmers to suspend agricultural activities from 6 am to 4 pm and stage road blockades across Indi [a.

3. Leaders from nineCentral Trade Unions will jointly protest at Jantar Mantar, pressing for 21 demands, including a law ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for crops, minimum pension, and minimum wage.

4. Haryana Roadways employees have endorsed the bandh, resulting in toll booths being made free for three hours as part of the strike. However, most offices and banks are expected to operate as usual.

5. At the Punjab-Haryana border, the standoff between farmers and the police persists, with farmers affirming their intent to continue the march towards Delhi, backed by provisions lasting months.

6. Following the third round of talks in Chandigarh, involving Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Piyush Goyal, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, discussions will resume at 6 pm on Sunday to explore potential solutions.

7. Bhagwant Mann expressed optimism, citing constructive discussions and agreements on various issues, while also criticizing the Haryana government's handling of the situation.

8. Farmers underscored their determination to press ahead with the Delhi march, highlighting concerns over police actions and the removal of their social media accounts.

9. Emphasizing the need for substantive outcomes, farmer leader Sarwan Pandher stressed the importance of discussions leading to timely resolutions rather than mere dialogue.

10. While the government seeks further deliberation on issues like MSP and farm loan waivers, farmers insist on concrete solutions and urge swift action.