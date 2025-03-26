Live
Farmers’ training on soil health organised
A farmers’ training on acid soil management using value-added fly ash and basic slag for maintaining soil health and sustaining crop productivity in rice- based cropping system was organised at Kandabindha village in Odapada block.
The project under SAFAR is funded by government of Odisha.
But the project is implemented by Indian Council of Agriculture Research and CRRI, Cuttack.
Addressing the farmers, the speakers sensitised the farmers on management and reclamation of acid soil through application of value-added fly ash and basic slag. That is done with focus on ecolime plus, a soil amendment product developed by ICAR-CRRI , Cuttack.
Research scholar Rajalaxmi Sahoo briefed the farmers on SAFAR project and acid soil management.
SAFAR principal investigator Rubina Khanam discussed soil sampling, soil analysis and importance of soil health card with farmers. Tushar Ranjan Sahoo focussed on management of horticulture crops using ecolime plus for better productivity . A local farmer, Bikash Kumar Rout, narrated his personal experience and benefits of using ecolime plus on his field. Fifteen lead farmers were felicitated for sustainable farming.